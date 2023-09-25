DAILY Roundup | Parliament celebrates a Nazi, Trudeau's unhinged speech, CBC real estate holdings
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at fallout from House Speaker Anthony Rota inviting a former Ukrainian Nazi SS soldier to be honoured in Parliament.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an unhinged speech declaring his unwavering support for Ukraine — just don't ask him to come to work today, OK?
And finally, we'll take a look at the CBC's massive real estate holdings across.
