DAILY Roundup | Nazi scandal still embarrassing Canada, Convoy 2023, Trudeau/India drug rumours
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the ongoing fallout from a Ukrainian Nazi SS officer being invited to and celebrated by Canada's House of Commons. Will today be the day Speaker Anthony Rota resigns?
Plus, downtown Toronto is shut because of a potential convoy protest. We'll have more details.
And finally, rumours are persisting from India, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane was delayed before departure after a recent visit.
