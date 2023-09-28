DAILY Roundup | Liberals try to ride out NaziGate, Carbon taxes 'save democracy', Peel's book ban
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the Liberals new plan to weather the storm caused by a Nazi being celebrated in Parliament.
Plus, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault praised former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole for his commitment to carbon taxes, something he says are key to saving democracies around the world.
And finally, the Peel District School Board is facing backlash for its decision to enact a sweeping book ban, wiping out titles from prior to 2008.
- By Rebel News
