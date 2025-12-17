Dallas Brodie's take on the implosion of the OneBC Party

What unfolded inside the OneBC Party over the weekend didn’t happen quietly behind closed doors; it played out publicly, rapidly, and with extraordinary consequences.

In the span of just 36 hours, the fledgling breakaway party appeared to unravel as staff were dismissed, internal disputes spilled onto social media, and its interim leader, Dallas Brodie, was ultimately removed following a board decision and a last-minute constitutional amendment.

The collapse left many supporters and critics asking how a party founded on the principles of free speech and transparency could fracture so visibly and so fast.

At the centre of the dispute is the firing of multiple staffers, including a communications figure named Othman Mekhloufi, whose views Brodie likened to European Supremacy, and says did not align with her vision or values for the party.

Brodie maintains that her insistence on removing him triggered a breakdown in trust with some senior staff and board members, while others within OneBC were in agreement. Those opposing accounts quickly hardened into a public split.

The party’s three remaining board members including its only other MLA, Tara Armstrong made a constitutional amendment ultimately said they had lost confidence in Brodie’s leadership. Their decision was accompanied by allegations of an unauthorized data breach and claims of erratic behaviour, accusations Brodie firmly disputes. What might once have been handled internally instead became a very public rupture, leaving Canadians to watch a party collapse in real time.

So where does that leave OneBC and Dallas Brodie herself?

In this interview, Brodie sits down to walk through her version of events, respond to the allegations made against her, discusses the statement that Mekhloufi pointed to in response to questions regarding his views.

We also discuss what she believes went wrong inside the party she helped build and lays out what comes next: whether she intends to continue fighting for OneBC and its members, or if returning to the B.C. Conservatives is a possibility in the wake of rumours that the new year could see the NDP call a snap election.