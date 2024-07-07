Dan Andrews finally yields to demands to release phone records

Former Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has agreed to hand over his mobile phone records from the day of a significant 2013 car crash involving a teenage cyclist.

Just hours before a scheduled Supreme Court hearing on Monday, Andrews’ legal team conceded to the release of the records.

Andrews had initially hired one of Australia’s most expensive barristers, Philip Crutchfield KC, to contest the subpoena. Crutchfield, who charges up to $25,000 a day, was set to lead the defence before the sudden reversal.

Associate Justice Melissa Daly was informed of the change at 8am on Monday.

Andrews' phone records are now required to be submitted by July 24. The costs for preparing for the abandoned hearing were also awarded against Andrews’ camp.

In March, Andrews was served with a subpoena at his Mulgrave home, demanding documents related to the January 7, 2013 crash.

Lawyers for Ryan Meuleman, who was 15 at the time, seek to determine who Andrews contacted and when, amid concerns of post-collision interference.

Peter Meuleman, Ryan’s father, criticised the hearing’s abandonment expenses, stating:

“Our family is sick and tired of the cover-ups. This has been covered up for more than a decade. We don’t know who was driving or if anyone was on the phone at the time of the crash. That’s why we need the phone records.”

Ryan's legal team, led by barrister James Catlin, accuse law firm Slater & Gordon of failing to properly investigate the collision and act in Ryan’s best interests during the $80,000 TAC compensation negotiations. A trial is set for May next year.

The Andrews family claims their Ford Territory was struck by Ryan’s bike, while Ryan asserts the car was speeding. Police photographs show significant front-end damage to the Andrews' vehicle.

Additional questions arise regarding the police response, including the lack of breathalyser use and why Andrews was allowed to drive the unroadworthy vehicle from the scene.