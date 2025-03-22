Daniel Pipes: 'Everything looking bad' for Hamas as it refuses Trump negotiations

On Friday night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant was joined by historian and U.S. foreign policy analyst Daniel Pipes to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and what role President Donald Trump may have in its future trajectory.

Since Donald Trump's election, Hamas and its propagandists seem to have lost their hold on the front page headlines. But how is it faring in the war? As Daniel Pipes explains, the answer is: not so well.

Despite the favourable terms of Donald Trump's negotiations, Hamas — and, by extension, its Iranian backers — have been inexplicably resistant to the process, says Pipes. "They're weak… Their currency has gone up to nearly a million to the U.S. dollar. Everything is looking bad. And yet, abruptly, immediately, the Iranian government said, 'No, Trump can go jump in a lake. We're not going to discuss anything with him…'"

"Hamas and Tehran chose not to go the negotiating route and, therefore, [are] opening themselves up to both Israeli and American military action…. It really does make no sense to me."