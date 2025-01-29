WATCH: Danielle Smith BACKS science with latest pandemic report

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith uplifted contrarian voices in her government’s latest report on the COVID pandemic, earning praise from her grassroots supporters.

“Well, I was pleased to see that we had a broad cross section of doctors able to look at our previous COVID response,” she said, identifying processes that were in place and potential pitfalls.

She took note of their recommendations, especially the efficacy of masks and vaccines [for] children, but did not detail what the province would implement and when.

“I don't have an agenda yet of what we might implement,” Smith said, “but I think we always have to make sure that in a world where we care about science that all voices are heard.”

On January 24th, a provincial task force urged the halting of COVID-19 vaccines, citing insufficient data on their adverse impacts. Smith, in the fall of 2022, ordered her then-health minister to review pandemic data and provide recommendations.

The findings of the $2 million endeavour affirmed the premier’s skepticism towards her predecessor’s handling of the pandemic, as well as safety concerns surrounding vaccines. It propped up ivermectin and and hydroxychloroquine as an alternative form of treatment.

Despite receiving pushback from mainstream experts, Smith reiterated the task force was designed to figure out improvements to the pandemic response “so that we don't make mistakes that hurt people.”

“I was pleased that they [doctors] came forward with a report,” she said.

A reporter asked the premier for her thoughts Wednesday on the Alberta Medical Association issuing a statement, calling members of the task force “anti-science people.”

Smith rebuked the claim, noting it is crucial to hear “different viewpoints” in the scientific process, “so that you can make solid decisions on what you hear.”

She adds the report represents the culmination of her efforts to encourage doctors to “speak their minds without punishment from their colleges.”

“I think that's going to be important too, otherwise politicians will make bad decisions.”

Premier Smith did not waiver in her pursuit of “contrarian voices,” noting efforts to silence them does not aid and abet trust in our medical professionals.

The panel recommended protections for the “public discussion of alternative medical treatments” under the provincial Human Rights Act.

It also advised government oversight of regulatory bodies to prevent them from using “professionalism or codes of conduct” to obstruct the use of alternative treatments.

“I know there's been a narrative and the narrative has been enforced by shouting down contrarian voices,” Smith said. “Our best assessment based on what we're seeing with the evidence has changed the information that we've had over time and what we were told at the beginning. … so we've got to adjust to that,” she continued.

Soon after being elected leader of the United Conservative Party, Smith referred to unvaccinated Canadians as the “most discriminated against group” she has seen in her lifetime, prompting public pushback.

The province has been reviewing the report since last August, according to a Health Ministry spokesperson. They were noncommittal to any of the recommendations at the time of the report’s publication.

“Their recommendations offer a perspective on how the government can be better positioned to protect the health and safety of Albertans in the future,” said the spokesperson.