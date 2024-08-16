Danielle Smith flips on mass migration after previously pushing it

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lorne Gunter joined the show to discuss Danielle Smith's changing stance on mass immigration.

Premier Smith previously wrote to the federal government in March expressing her desire for more immigrants to land in Alberta. Levant noted that Smith has changed her stance and doesn't currently necessarily support mass immigration.

Speaking about mass immigration, Gunter said, "I'm all in favour of immigrants, I think immigration is good for Canada."

"But it's not good for Canada in the numbers that the Trudeau government has been allowing it. It's crazy. By StatsCan's estimate, last year they let in 2.3 million people," he said.

"The Americans get that on their Southern Border, but they're 10 times the size we are. And they think of this as a problem. The Trudeau government...if this immigration level hadn't caused all sorts of economic repercussions, they would not be thinking of it as a problem even now," Gunter noted.

Politics almost always takes longer than people would like, but there are critical moments in politics, such as the lead-up to an election or pending leadership review — like the one Premier… pic.twitter.com/ey5yOI5DoS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 2, 2024

Gunter went on to say, "It's had a negative impact on the housing markets, had a negative impact on the job market, it's had a negative impact on educational institutions, it's had a negative impact on social services, and it's made it harder to get a doctor for instance."

Speaking about the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, Gunter said, "You can't buy a house in Canada on a single, average wage anymore."

According to Abacus Data, the Conservatives currently hold an approximately 20-point lead over the Liberals in national polling.