Premier Smith says Steven Guilbeault still set on hindering energy projects

The Alberta premier said she would not consent to any new federal parks being created in the province.

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Danielle Smith condemning Steven Guilbeault for trying to create new national parks that would interfere with pipelines and other energy projects.

Guilbeault, the Liberals' former environment minister and current heritage minister, is still the minister responsible for Parks Canada. This puts him at the helm of the Liberals' campaign promise to create 10 new federally-protected national parks.

Taking to social media, the premier stated that Guilbeault has an "overt motive" to "create more federal urban and national parks as a method to stop infrastructure projects, like pipelines."

“I do not want to see one additional acre of territory that’s within Alberta turned into a federal park … we certainly don’t need Steven Guilbeault telling us what is important to protect in Alberta,” she said on her weekly radio show.

Sheila discussed how the Liberals quietly allowed Guilbeault to remain in charge of Parks Canada after being removed from his role as environment minister.

"He's still in charge of parks even though he's over at heritage. So what the Liberals did, is they took Parks, which has traditionally been under the purview of the environment minister, and Guilbeault took it with him over to Heritage," she said.

Lise condemned the move as well: "Little shell game, shuffling Guilbeault over to a new portfolio but then allowing him to keep the one thing that would disallow human development in Canada. That makes sense doesn't it."

Guilbeault has repeatedly butted heads with Alberta's premier over his promotion of anti-energy policies that Smith says have harmed the province's economy.

