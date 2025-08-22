Danielle Smith shreds criminal charges laid against Jeremy McDonald

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expressed shock on Thursday regarding criminal charges filed against a Lindsay, Ontario man who injured a home intruder.

When asked about the incident, Smith stated, “If you don't want to get shot or beaten up, don't break into people's houses. It's pretty straightforward,” which drew laughter and applause.

Smith unveiled a new provincial drug recovery centre in Calgary at the time.

“We do expect that people are going to use a reasonable [amount] of force to defend themselves and their families, and I support that,” she told the National Post.

Her remarks followed Ontario Premier Doug Ford's condemnation of Ontario police for arresting the trespassing victim, stating “something is broken” in Canada's criminal justice system.

Jeremy McDonald, 44, faces aggravated assault and assault with a weapon charges after allegedly endangering the life of Michael Kyle Breen, 41, an intruder already wanted for probation breaches, who broke into McDonald's home early Monday.

Kawartha Lakes police reported Breen suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after initial transport to a nearby hospital.

McDonald's attorney claims his client's use of a kitchen knife, detailed in new court documents, was lawful self-defence, though local law enforcement suggest otherwise.

Smith linked the incident to Canada's persistent issue of criminal recidivism, affecting all provinces and territories to varying degrees.

“We all have had instances where somebody has been released on their own recognizance and then been repeat offenders … so we know that this is a problem that needs to be solved through [federal] legislation,” she said.

Smith cited the unpopular Bills C-5 and C-75, criminal justice reforms that ended mandatory minimum sentences for some violent crimes and prioritized releasing offenders under “least onerous conditions.”

She hopes Parliament will prioritize tough-on-crime legislation next month, aligning with the Liberal Party's platform promise to tighten bail laws for home invasions.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also weighed in on the incident, stating on social media, “If someone breaks in, you deserve the right to defend your loved ones and your property — full stop.”