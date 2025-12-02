Danielle Smith's 'very interesting' speech & Rebel News' questions to the premier

On Monday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra checked in from amidst the busy Edmonton Expo Centre, where thousands of United Conservative Party members, supporters, delegates and more converged for the party's annual general meeting.

The largest development came before the meeting, however, when Premier Danielle Smith signed a memorandum of understanding alongside Prime Minister Mark Carney on a deal that could lay the foundation for new pipeline developments in Alberta.

Premier Smith took the stage to speak to the crowd, with Ezra highlighting a number of key moments from the speech. Smith praised supporters for helping turn the tide in the fight against radical diversity, equity and inclusion policies and their effort to fight for the province's right to extract its abundant natural resources.

“Let's not throw in the towel and give up on our country just as the battle has turned in our favour and victory is in sight,” Smith told the crowd to a lukewarm reaction when addressing independence concerns.

Smith also said the province would assert its authority over immigration, accusing the Liberals of mismanaging an important aspect of the economy.

Ezra said he felt the premier's speech was “amazing” and “touched on things that other conservatives have been shy to talk about, including immigration.”

After the press conference concluded, Ezra, along with Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid, then asked the premier questions about concerns over the province's agreement with Ottawa.

“Would you consider a pipeline going south through the United States or even reigniting the Keystone XL pipeline?” asked Ezra.

Smith replied she “didn't want to give up on Plan A,” a pipeline to the northern B.C. coast, calling it the project “that should have always been built” and suggesting it would be “the most profitable” development.