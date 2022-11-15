Dave Chappelle’s SNL monologue ‘funniest and most honest comedy’ in decades of show: Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed Dave Chappelle's recent appearance on Saturday Night Live. The comedian's presence ruffled the feathers of many of the show's writers, with some apparently threatening to boycott the episode due to Chappelle's previous jokes involving transgender people.

As stated by Ezra, "I think Chappelle is very wise and I get a real chuckle out of what he says. He's got a great style. But I think I learn something from him too. And I don't say that about...I can't think of a single other comedian I would say that about."

"Dave Chapelle got on Saturday Night Live, and the opening monologue — which is a Saturday Night Live tradition — which is typically a few minutes long, he went on for about 15 solid minutes, which I don't even know if you can do that on TV. They had to move the commercial breaks around," Ezra added.

He went on to say, "I watched the whole thing and it went by in a flash. It was so funny and so newsy. I think it was the funniest, most honest comedy that I had seen on Saturday Night Live in decades. I mean normally it's just Democrat Party talking points set to laugh tracks."

