David Frum's “malignant minority” of COVID unvaxxed

“Malignant. That’s a word we use to describe cancer. Malignant minority?”

  • By Rebel News
  • December 15, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a few recent tweets from “Mr. Harvard and Yale” David Frum on people who choose not to be jabbed with COVID vaccines.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“The malignant minority. Put aside his call for ghettoization and segregation. That’s gross, of course it is. But calling people a malignant minority. Malignant. That’s a word we use to describe cancer. Malignant minority?

“It reminds me of Nazi propaganda against the Jews. Here’s a Nazi poster from occupied France, saying that the Jews are big fleas, who spread tuberculosis, syphilis and even cancer.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

