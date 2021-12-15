David Frum's “malignant minority” of COVID unvaxxed

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a few recent tweets from “Mr. Harvard and Yale” David Frum on people who choose not to be jabbed with COVID vaccines.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“The malignant minority. Put aside his call for ghettoization and segregation. That’s gross, of course it is. But calling people a malignant minority. Malignant. That’s a word we use to describe cancer. Malignant minority? “It reminds me of Nazi propaganda against the Jews. Here’s a Nazi poster from occupied France, saying that the Jews are big fleas, who spread tuberculosis, syphilis and even cancer.”

