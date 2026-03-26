DAVID MENZIES | Public safety sidelined as Whitby council dodges accountability

About this Episode

What unfolded at a Whitby council meeting this week was equal parts farce and frustration, and it should concern anyone who expects local government to prioritise public safety.

The meeting was meant to address a motion from Councillor Chris Leahy calling on the federal government to notify municipalities when high-risk offenders are granted unescorted temporary absences. It’s a modest proposal ... too modest. Most residents would agree: it’s not just about knowing when, but where these individuals are being released.

Yet despite the urgency, the motion was never even brought to a vote.

Why? Because councillors spent four hours bogged down debating comparatively trivial issues, from roundabouts to sunlight affecting traffic lights. By the time they got through the agenda, a procedural time limit forced the meeting to adjourn. The vote is now delayed until next month.

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