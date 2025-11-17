Day of disgrace: Palestine flag raised at Toronto City Hall

A disgraceful ‘Palestine’ flag raising at Nathan Phillips Square on Monday morning saw hundreds of anti-Israel protestors and their Marxist allies gather gleefully. A smaller group of pro-Canada and pro-Israel counter-demonstrators was also present.

But why?

First and foremost, there is no such thing as a state of Palestine. The "state of Palestine" is a fictional construct; therefore, raising its flag is like raising the flag of Narnia, Oz, or Vulcan.

Those defending the flag display cite Prime Minister Mark Carney's pledge last September to recognize a Palestinian state. However, the caveat is that Carney stipulated Palestine must:

Fundamentally reform its governance to hold general elections in 2026; Hamas can not be part of this Palestinian state; This state has to be demilitarized.

These conditions have not been met and are unlikely to be.

Perhaps it's time to end foreign flag ceremonies? Calgary will do so next year, and good riddance. Municipalities shouldn't worry about foreign affairs; they should focus on essential services like trash, snow removal, road repair, and clean water. What qualifies a city to weigh in on international matters anyway?

Recognizing Palestinian statehood or raising the Palestinian flag in Canada essentially rewards the terrorism of October 7, 2023. It also rewards the heinous behaviour of domestic pro-Hamas demonstrators who have promoted genocide and assaulted Jews for over two years.

On Monday, the City of Toronto officially endorsed this shameful movement, signaling it no longer turns a blind eye. The city now stands with the bullies, sending a message that it prefers savagery over civilization.

How does Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow live with herself?