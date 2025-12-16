'Dead Wrong': New book challenges prominent residential school narratives

Canadian scholars Dr. Tom Flanagan and C.P. Champion present documented facts that challenge misleading narratives surrounding the entire residential school system in their new book.

Drea Humphrey
  |   December 16, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

Dead Wrong: How Canada Got the Residential School Story So Wrong is the new book by professor emeritus Dr. Tom Flanagan and C.P. Champion, and it follows their earlier work challenging the politically correct narratives around residential schools in Canada.

In 2021, Canadians were told that the remains of 215 children had been discovered in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Despite the absence of physical evidence, the claim sparked international outrage, political apologies, flags lowered to half-mast, and even church arsons.

In 2023, a group of scholars published Grave Error, a first-of-its-kind book exposing the fact that contrary to the sensational claims, not a single body has ever been discovered at the former school.

Now, Grave Error authors Dr. Flanagan and Champion have co-authored a sequel that goes beyond the unmarked grave claims and provides evidence that challenges misleading narratives surrounding the entire residential school system.

Dr. Flanagan joins Rebel News to discuss Dead Wrong, which has already become a bestseller on Amazon.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-12-16 19:31:43 -0500 Flag
    I’m glad people are compiling the facts which show that indigenous bands are cashing in on white guilt. Truth must prevail against the torrent of lies spewed by woke grifters.