DEBATE: Should biological males be in women’s sports?
Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey hosts performance coach and women’s rights activist Linda Blade alongside 'Champion of Diversity' trans rights activist Morgane Oger for a debate-style discussion on biological men in female sports.
Well, it’s been years in the making but we finally found two prominent activists with opposing views willing to sit opposite each other in a debate-style interview regarding a contentious issue in today’s society.
The issue? The rising cases of biological males who identify as non-binary or transgender being welcomed in women’s sports.
Joining me for this unprecedented discussion is former Canadian track and field champion and kinesiologist Linda Blade, PhD. Blade works as a sports performance coach and recently co-authored the book Unsporting: How Transgender Activism and Science Denial Are Destroying Sport.
Across from Blade in the discussion is human rights and trans activist Morgane Oger. In 2023, Oger was awarded Canada’s Meritorious Service Medal for the advocacy of LGBTQ+ rights, which included influencing the passing of Bill C-4, Canada’s conversion therapy ban, and the defunding of the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women's Shelter for choosing to provide its services to biological females only.
Grab yourself a coffee or kombucha, and sit back and enjoy the trans debate the legacy media wouldn’t dare to show you.
