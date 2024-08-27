DEBATE: Should biological males be in women’s sports?

By Ezra Levant Tamara Lich Trial Tamara Lich has been charged with mischief, obstructing police and counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation. Rebel News is on the ground in Ottawa covering every minute of Tamara's trial. Stop Classroom Grooming! E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Well, it’s been years in the making but we finally found two prominent activists with opposing views willing to sit opposite each other in a debate-style interview regarding a contentious issue in today’s society.

The issue? The rising cases of biological males who identify as non-binary or transgender being welcomed in women’s sports.

Joining me for this unprecedented discussion is former Canadian track and field champion and kinesiologist Linda Blade, PhD. Blade works as a sports performance coach and recently co-authored the book Unsporting: How Transgender Activism and Science Denial Are Destroying Sport.

Across from Blade in the discussion is human rights and trans activist Morgane Oger. In 2023, Oger was awarded Canada’s Meritorious Service Medal for the advocacy of LGBTQ+ rights, which included influencing the passing of Bill C-4, Canada’s conversion therapy ban, and the defunding of the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women's Shelter for choosing to provide its services to biological females only.

Grab yourself a coffee or kombucha, and sit back and enjoy the trans debate the legacy media wouldn’t dare to show you.