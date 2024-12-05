Debunking myths in new residential school documentary 'Sugarcane': Michelle Stirling

Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

'Sugarcane', an acclaimed 2024 documentary from National Geographic is set to be screened on the network on December 9 before releasing on Disney+ and Hulu. The film has received praise from critics over its examination of residential schools in Canada.

But the narrative in the documentary isn't quite what it seems, says Michelle Stirling, who produced a mini documentary debunking the claims made in the film.

She joined Sheila Gunn Reid on Wednesday's episode of The Gunn Show for a discussion about the United Nations' latest climate summit, where the pair also examined what Sugarcane gets wrong.

“What's happened is, two young filmmakers have made a documentary that takes two true stories and conflates them and turns it into one big lie,” Michelle told Sheila, who said her mini documentary “deconstructs these lies.”

Critics reviewing Sugarcane, Michelle said, “definitely get the impression that priests systematically raped students, burned unwanted babies in the incinerator, there was infanticide going on.”

This, she explained, is the critics “creating a meta narrative worldwide about Canada and Indian residential schools that is completely untrue.”

“But it's going to be very hard to counter it,” she warned.

