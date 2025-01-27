Deceptive 'America House' at WEF is actually front for anti-American firm McKinsey

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Each year, the buildings along the Promenade in Davos, Switzerland, are taken over by countries, corporations and non-profit organizations during the World Economic Forum's annual summit.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra checked in from downtown Davos, giving viewers a glimpse into the yearly transition the Alpine ski town undergoes as some of the world's wealthiest and influential people arrive.

One prominent feature this year was America House, which boldly displayed the United States flag alongside an eagle — something Ezra described as “out of place, because although a lot of the money here is American, there is sort of a Eurocentric view” to the event.

With President Donald Trump delivering remarks virtually to the WEF, Ezra said he was intrigued to see what this building was.

“But it's a trick. The whole thing is a trick,” he lamented. While other countries like India, Ukraine or Mongolia were authentically represented in Davos, the so-called America House was actually occupied by “one of the most anti-American companies" attending the WEF summit.

“You've probably heard of it: it's called McKinsey,” Ezra explained.

“It's a consulting firm, but it's much more than that. And over the course of the last few years, few companies have been more complicit with working with Communist China than McKinsey. They are awful; they are up to their eyes in the fentanyl trade. McKinsey is a diabolical company, but if I had to sum them up in one phrase it would be anti-American.”