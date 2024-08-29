Deja vu as prosecutor throws out Toronto police charges (again!) against David Menzies

E-transfer (Canada):

The Toronto police continue their woeful losing streak when it comes to shutting down freedom of the press while turning a blind eye to real crimes.

As you may recall, Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested by Toronto police last March outside the King Edward Hotel while trying to ask pro-Hamas protesters questions in a public space.

Even though members of this new age Hitler Youth Movement were chanting genocide and blocking roads, apparently the real crime was the possibility that Menzies might ask an impolite query and further trigger the mob. And so it was he was arrested for “obstruct police."

🚨BREAKING: Toronto Police just arrested David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) for reporting on a Hamas hate rally!



When he tried to interview a Hamas protester, police grabbed him.



Watch this insanity — and help us fight back.https://t.co/HusmT5E0sC pic.twitter.com/Erh45zZC7K — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 16, 2024

Seriously. Menzies was handcuffed and taken to jail where he was held for hours. Later came the fingerprints and mugshots. In June, those charges were withdrawn due to no reasonable chance of prosecution.

And on Thursday, Menzies was back in court for another false arrest. This time for “trespassing”. That sounds serious, except for the reality of the matter: Menzies was covering the six month vigil of the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Israel at Nathan Phillips Square last April.

David Menzies was shockingly arrested while covering an anti-Israel protest taking place during a vigil for the victims of October 7. His crime of asking questions has been mysteriously dropped by the Crown without explanation.



MORE: https://t.co/KM1f4IKbWo pic.twitter.com/SWnXHR84rE — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 29, 2024

There were more than 2,000 people converging in what is literally the town square. Pro-Hamas hooligans were also there, chanting genocide and physically assaulting Menzies and cameramen Efron Monsanto.

So, what did Officer Chang (badge #7724) do when he witnessed this? Well, this lazy, incompetent coward arrested Menzies for trespassing! Chang also tried to smash Menzies’ cellphone. Outrageous and egregious. But unsurprisingly, that charge was tossed in a Toronto courtroom, too.

