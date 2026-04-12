Deja vu: Gypsy/Roma scammers return to GTA malls and parking lots

Last year, Rebel News exposed numerous times how Gypsy/Roma panhandlers have infiltrated the GTA. Typically, these grifters are female. They usually brandish crude cardboard signs, claiming they are trying to provide for several children.

Or they say they need an urgent operation (please ignore the fact that this is already covered under OHIP).

Alas, communicating with them is very difficult, given that they don’t speak English or, more likely, they pretend not to speak English.

It’s also highly likely they are receiving myriad government benefits, meaning it’s very unlikely they are truly destitute or living in shelters or homeless encampments.

All of which makes their behaviour immoral, given that they are taking advantage of the generosity of the Good Samaritans. It’s shameful – the begging/busking version of “stolen valour.”

Of note, the Gypsy/Roma men who are involved in this fake panhandling racket don’t beg, but rather, drive the getaway cars.

The question arises: if these people are indeed impoverished, how can they afford late-model vehicles?

Last year, Jay Bannister of Mad Lab Press spotted a man at a west-end Toronto Walmart parking lot engaged in a different kind of grift. He appeared to be a Roma busker, and he was playing his violin with exceptional skill. But as the saying goes, “appearances can be deceiving.”

Which is to say, this violinist was the sort of fraudster that would make the infamous Milli Vanilli duo blush. That’s because Bannister noticed that audio equipment was concealed under some clothing. It was this device that was responsible for the symphony-quality violin music, not the so-called violinist. All of which explains why the violin music continued to play when this pseudo-musician neglected to stroke the stick across the violin’s strings.

A few days ago, when Rebel News was in the Scarbough region of Toronto, we happened upon another Roma violinist. Oh, what skill! He should have a gig at the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

But no. You see, we noticed the violin continued to play when the bow wasn’t making contact with the strings. Oops again.

Yes, he was just going through the motions, pretending to play the violin.

A female accompanying him displayed a sign noting that she needed to raise money for – shocker – her child.

We asked them questions, but were met with the du rigueur response, “We no speak English," although it’s odd how their English immensely improves when it comes to them giving directions to the nearest ATM.

Someone should compose a song about this…