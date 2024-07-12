Democratic donors threaten $90M freeze as Biden's campaign falters

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Major Democratic donors are reportedly threatening to withhold a staggering $90 million in contributions to Future Forward, a pro-Biden Super PAC, unless the president exits the 2024 race.

The New York Times, citing sources briefed on the matter, reports that multiple donors are prepared to freeze eight-figure donations amid growing concerns about Biden's fitness for office.

This financial ultimatum comes on the heels of Biden's attempt to quell doubts about his mental acuity through a rare solo press conference following the NATO summit. Despite performing better than in his recent debate against former President Trump, Biden's appearance was marred by verbal missteps, including confusing Trump with his vice president. He earlier mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Zelensky as "President Putin."

The pressure on Biden to step aside is mounting from various quarters. A growing number of Congressional Democrats have publicly called for his withdrawal, while celebrities like George Clooney, Stephen King, and Michael Moore have added their voices to the chorus. Clooney, who recently hosted a major Hollywood fundraiser for Biden, penned a New York Times op-ed expressing concern over the president's decline.

Behind the scenes, Democrats are reportedly holding private meetings on Capitol Hill to discuss the party's path forward. Former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are said to have privately expressed reservations about Biden's candidacy.

As the Democratic National Convention in Chicago (August 19-22) approaches, the party faces a critical decision. With major donors threatening to withhold support and influential figures expressing doubts, the pressure on Biden to reconsider his candidacy is intensifying.