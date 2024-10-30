Democrats label Trump a Nazi in final ploy to take election

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Joel Pollak of Breitbart News discussed why some Democrats have falsely labelled Trump as a Nazi in a last-ditch effort to sway voters.

A number of prominent Democrats pounced on Trump's massive rally at Madison Square Garden, bizarrely comparing it to a 1939 Nazi rally held in the same location.

Pollak explained why the Democrats might be employing this smearing strategy late in the presidential race as Kamala Harris' popularity appears to have declined in recent weeks after multiple media appearances.

"I do think it works for Democrats. And that's because the charge that your opponent is Hitler and that his supporters are Nazis is so inflammatory that the only reason you bring that charge out is you're losing, number one," he said.

"Number two, you're prepared to risk everything to fight to win. And so the way Democrats are interpreting this line of attack, it's not that they actually believe that Trump is Hitler and that his supporters are Nazis...but the main reason they like it is that it shows that their candidate and their party are fighting hard," Pollak said.

Speaking further about the Democrats' efforts, Pollak said, "They like to see that their party is willing to risk everything, even the fate of the country, the fate of their future potential government, to win."

Voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots for the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.