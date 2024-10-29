Trump is winning 'bigly' with the American people

'The Democratic base ... say he [Trump] is Hitler and his supporters are Nazis. This is the core of the argument against Trump,' Joel Pollak, Senior editor of Breitbart News told Rebel News.

Ezra Levant
  |   October 29, 2024

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a longform discussion with Joel Pollak, Senior editor of Breitbart News on Trump's campaign wins thus far.

The 45th President of the United States needs to keep the course for the remainder of his campaign. The political and media establishment attacks him because they fear their grip of the American people is slipping away. And rightfully so.

The CIA mockingbird media attacks Donald Trump and we the people constantly. They falsely claimed time and time again that Trump's crowds are ripe with white supremacy. In fact, it's exactly the opposite and quite diverse.

Trump is also a good guy who supports the Jewish community. He supports Israel, and desires law, order, peace, and stability in this country. As was the case in his first term, he wanted to make the world to a safer place. 

"The Democratic base ... say he is Hitler and his supporters are Nazis. This is the core of the argument against Trump," Pollak told Rebel News.

"It's not a policy argument," he clarified. "It's basically an argument that 'this guy is disruptive' and disruption equals fear."

Pollak contends the pitch coming from the Harris campaign over the course of a week has been: 'Anything can happen if you let this guy back in.'

"It's not the pitch of a winning campaign," he said. "It's the pitch of a losing campaign."

That, among a litany of other reasons, is why you can't trust the mainstream news. They truly are against the will of the American people.

