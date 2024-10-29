Trump is winning 'bigly' with the American people

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a longform discussion with Joel Pollak, Senior editor of Breitbart News on Trump's campaign wins thus far.

The 45th President of the United States needs to keep the course for the remainder of his campaign. The political and media establishment attacks him because they fear their grip of the American people is slipping away. And rightfully so.

The CIA mockingbird media attacks Donald Trump and we the people constantly. They falsely claimed time and time again that Trump's crowds are ripe with white supremacy. In fact, it's exactly the opposite and quite diverse.

Donald Trump isn't a 'threat to democracy,' the Democrats are



The greatest irony in Kamala Harris calling her opponent a 'threat to democracy' is that she was never elected herself.



On Friday's episode of The @EzraLevant Show, guest host @TheMenzoid, discussed the upcoming U.S.… pic.twitter.com/xXTZUKKd4b — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 28, 2024

Trump is also a good guy who supports the Jewish community. He supports Israel, and desires law, order, peace, and stability in this country. As was the case in his first term, he wanted to make the world to a safer place.

"The Democratic base ... say he is Hitler and his supporters are Nazis. This is the core of the argument against Trump," Pollak told Rebel News.

"It's not a policy argument," he clarified. "It's basically an argument that 'this guy is disruptive' and disruption equals fear."

Vietnamese-American patriot reacts to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump: “Trump exposed corruption and they don't like it. He sacrificed everything to save America from tyranny and restore its greatness.”https://t.co/AVHCX1Fkmg pic.twitter.com/d7wpPZ8IYk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 17, 2024

Pollak contends the pitch coming from the Harris campaign over the course of a week has been: 'Anything can happen if you let this guy back in.'

"It's not the pitch of a winning campaign," he said. "It's the pitch of a losing campaign."

That, among a litany of other reasons, is why you can't trust the mainstream news. They truly are against the will of the American people.

Trump is winning 'bigly' with the American people 3AW LIVE: Tom Elliott checks in with Avi Yemini on U.S. election tour WATCH: New York goes WILD for Donald Trump as Antifa protest flops WATCH: Texas couple CLASH over politics in WILD street interview WATCH: Go Blue or Stay True? Texans react to 'CRAZY' leftist prediction WATCH: Avi Yemini confronts DIE-HARD Harris supporters in New Mexico WATCH: Avi Yemini takes on Trump HATERS in Tucson Clip of Avi Yemini exposing woke logic in Hollywood goes viral WATCH: Avi Yemini takes U.S. election bets on the Vegas strip WATCH: ‘Paparazzi’ turn VIOLENT as I finally make it to Hollywood