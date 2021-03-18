DENIED: Delivering pizza to a quarantine hotel

The Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel & Suites is the latest Toronto area property to devolve into one of Justin Trudeau’s gross quarantine hotels. And if you thought the Hilton name stood for upper-niche accommodation, just wait until you hear the story of “John” (not his real name).

John, a Canadian citizen, recently flew back to the United States from Dubai. Before leaving Dubai, he took a PCR test as mandated. Once in the U.S., he walked over the Peace Bridge at Niagara Falls, which spans New York state and the province of Ontario. Because he wasn’t arriving into Canada from an international destination via air, John was supposed to be exempt from staying at a quarantine hotel, and would be able to quarantine for 14 days at home. Those are indeed the rules.

But for some baffling reason, the authorities mandated that he had to go to a quarantine hotel. And they also refused to recognize the PCR test he had taken in Dubai. Why? Again, no reasons were provided.

So it was that John was hauled off to the Hilton Toronto Airport. And here’s where things really get rotten. Literally.

You see, John has a severe seafood allergy. He informed the Red Cross about this, given that the Red Cross is responsible for the food service at the Hilton. In fact, there was even a sign posted on John’s hotel room door noting his allergy to seafood.

So, what did the Red Cross serve John for lunch on Tuesday? A tuna fish sandwich and a Caesar salad that had a dressing containing anchovies!

How odd. We thought the Red Cross is supposed to help people — not put them in hospital due to an anaphylactic reaction to an allergen!

John told the Red Cross rep that he could not eat this death sentence in a plastic package, and was told they would bring him a replacement lunch. Some seven hours later (!), that replacement lunch had yet to arrive. Oh, but John was given an apple to tide him over. Just one hitch: that apple had a worm in it! No, folks, we are not making this up.

We were so outraged by John’s story that we made a beeline to the Hilton in order to deliver him a large pizza (holding the anchovies, of course). We also put together a bagful of energy bars, cashews, fruit bars and some bottles of water and cans of pop. Oh, and a tube of hand sanitizer — if you can believe it, John says hand sanitizer is in short supply at this “quarantine” hotel. Incredible.

Alas, the front entrance to this Hilton hotel now resembles a doorway one might see at Fort Knox. When we phoned the front desk clerk, he said he would not take delivery of the food. Instead, he told us to give it to the Paladin security guard parked outside the hotel. We attempted to do so, but she turtled in her vehicle. Then, a man claiming to be head of security told us to scram or face trespassing charges. We asked for his name and security guard licence; he refused to provide that information — even though he is required to do so by the regulations.

Next up: two Peel Regional Police cruisers descended upon the property and the officers delivered the increasingly de rigueur message of vamoose, or face trespassing charges.

So it was that we left the property. John never did get his care package; and we can only hope that someone at some time did bring this man some food. EDIBLE food, that is…

Bottom line: this horrific hotel and its incompetent Red Cross cronies receive a ZERO-star rating…