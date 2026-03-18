Deport Avi Yemini? Their smear campaign just BACKFIRED spectacularly

Now they want me deported. But, too bad ... I’m not leaving.

Despite the growing noise from the usual crowd, I’m staying right here in the country I was born and raised in. The louder they get, the clearer it becomes what this is really about. Silencing voices they can’t control.

This latest pile-on is being fuelled by Australian veteran and podcast host Sam Bamford, who platformed the outright lie that I ‘shot children in the head’ and then laughed about it. Let that sink in. A bloke who claims to have seen war firsthand laughing at career-destroying war crime smears.

Because he knows exactly what those accusations do.

He’s spoken about veterans having their homes raided over allegations that were never proven. He’s talked about the damage, the stigma, the injustice.

But when it’s me? Suddenly it’s funny.

Even more bizarre, this is the same guy who pushed allegations against Israeli soldiers, accusing them of horrific crimes based on footage that was later exposed as doctored and thrown out of court. The claims didn’t hold up. The soldiers were cleared.

Yet none of that seems to matter when he’s got a narrative to push.

And now the same crowd cheering on those smears are calling for me to be deported.

For what? For exposing lies?

Not a chance.

I’ll keep doing exactly what I’ve always done. Hitting the streets, asking the questions others won’t, and tearing apart every false claim they try to stick on me.

Because Australians deserve truth, not activist podcasts turning serious accusations into cheap entertainment.

And if that makes them angry?

Good. It means we’re getting close.