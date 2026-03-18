Deport Avi Yemini? Their smear campaign just BACKFIRED spectacularly

Lies about my past have spiralled into deportation demands — but I’m not going anywhere.

Avi Yemini
  |   March 18, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Now they want me deported. But, too bad ... I’m not leaving.

Despite the growing noise from the usual crowd, I’m staying right here in the country I was born and raised in. The louder they get, the clearer it becomes what this is really about. Silencing voices they can’t control.

This latest pile-on is being fuelled by Australian veteran and podcast host Sam Bamford, who platformed the outright lie that I ‘shot children in the head’ and then laughed about it. Let that sink in. A bloke who claims to have seen war firsthand laughing at career-destroying war crime smears.

Because he knows exactly what those accusations do.

He’s spoken about veterans having their homes raided over allegations that were never proven. He’s talked about the damage, the stigma, the injustice.

But when it’s me? Suddenly it’s funny.

Even more bizarre, this is the same guy who pushed allegations against Israeli soldiers, accusing them of horrific crimes based on footage that was later exposed as doctored and thrown out of court. The claims didn’t hold up. The soldiers were cleared.

Yet none of that seems to matter when he’s got a narrative to push.

And now the same crowd cheering on those smears are calling for me to be deported.

For what? For exposing lies?

Not a chance.

I’ll keep doing exactly what I’ve always done. Hitting the streets, asking the questions others won’t, and tearing apart every false claim they try to stick on me.

Because Australians deserve truth, not activist podcasts turning serious accusations into cheap entertainment.

And if that makes them angry?

Good. It means we’re getting close.

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Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-03-18 19:27:59 -0400 Flag
    Good on you, Avi! keep fighting lies with truth. Lies need more lies to make them stick but the truth destroyed them all.