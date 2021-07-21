Derek Sloan on Twitter suspension, his plans for next election

Independent MP Derek Sloan was recently suspended from Twitter for 12 hours for a tweet linking to a Reuters story that said the United Kingdom had decided against mass vaccinations for teens. Sloan wondered where Canadian public health officials were in delivering this same message here, only for his account to be locked for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Sloan joined Ezra Levant as the guest on last night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to talk about this suspension and a number of other topics, including his plans for the suspected upcoming election.

Speaking to Ezra about his suspension, Sloan said:

It really is a bit of a kangaroo court. I can't think of any good example of a left-wing politician getting banned. I remember there was some prominent tweets in the Israel/Palestine events that we had a little while ago that we had by some people that were harkening back to even talking fondly about Hitler, and they were left-leaning type people and I don't think got banned. We're seeing really a political bias in this censorship, which is why I'm so concerned.

Regarding his plans for an election that seems almost certain, Sloan told Ezra that he was planning to work with a slate of candidates who share similar values as him:

Well, I want to ensure that there is a candidate worth voting for in every single riding in the country. Now, you mentioned different organizational things: in the long run, all of those options are on the table and I'm actively looking at several of them. I want to make sure that if an election is called in August, as some of the rumours say, that in as large a portion of the country as possible, there is a candidate worth voting for. In some cases that might be a Conservative, in many cases it won't be. But this is the type of thing that I want to make sure is in place in the event of an early election.

