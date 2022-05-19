DeSantis: Biden should be given 'honourary membership in the Mexican drug cartels'

AP Photo/John Raoux

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed President Joe Biden, declaring that Biden should receive an honourary membership from Mexican narco-traffickers for enabling them to commit organized crime thanks to his open borders policies.

In a speech on Wednesday, the Florida governor stated that “those border communities are just getting killed down in southern Texas with everything coming in,” adding that “Biden should be given an honourary membership in the Mexican drug cartels.”

“Nobody has done more to help the cartels than Biden with his open-border policies,” he said.

“It’s a total disaster. It’s been a disaster,” said DeSantis. “I fear with Title 42, if they do repeal it, I think things are fixing to get even worse,” referring to the administration’s plan to lift COVID restrictions for illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S.”

WATCH:

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL): “Biden should be given an honorary membership in the Mexican drug cartels.” pic.twitter.com/Raqn3sLC0Q — The Recount (@therecount) May 18, 2022

Biden is reportedly planning to repeal Title 42, which was implemented by the Trump administration during the height of the pandemic. As reported by CNN in April, the Biden administration intends to end the restrictions on May 23, effectively enabling more border crossings by migrants previously blocked or deported by immigration officials.

Under the policy, migrant families and single adults are turned away at the US-Mexico border until the lifting of Title 42, barring exceptions.

“In consultation with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), this termination will be implemented on May 23, 2022, to enable DHS time to implement appropriate COVID-19 mitigation protocols, such as scaling up a program to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to migrants and prepare for resumption of regular migration under Title 8,” the CDC stated at the time.

On Tuesday, DeSantis called Biden out for his failure to stand up for freedom, with the administration’s change in its policy over Cuba.

As detailed by Rebel News, the Biden administration is lifting various restrictions on the communist dictatorship and allowing U.S. citizens to send money to Cuba without restrictions.