DeSantis dubs Harris-Walz ticket: 'Make America Burn Again'
'Those were riots that Harris egged on and raised money to bail out the rioters with Minnesota Bail Fund, and they’re riots that Tim Walz as governor sat back and let happen. He sat back and let the city of Minneapolis burn. That city has been gutted as a result of those riots.'
Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis strongly criticized Vice President Kamala Harris' choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.
DeSantis expressed his views through a press conference and on social media platforms shortly after Tuesday morning's announcement. He argued that Harris and Walz together form an exceptionally progressive ticket, describing it as one of the most extreme in the nation's political history.
“We all remember the BLM riots of 2020 in Minneapolis,” DeSantis said. “Those were riots that Harris egged on and raised money to bail out the rioters with Minnesota Bail Fund, and they’re riots that Tim Walz as governor sat back and let happen. He sat back and let the city of Minneapolis burn. That city has been gutted as a result of those riots.”
“This is a ticket that really represents the spirit of those 2020 BLM riots,” he continued. “You have a very vapid San Francisco Democrat and then you’ve got an Ilhan Omar-style leftist, Tim Walz, who has the same policies as his fellow Minnesotan Ilhan Omar.”
“We do not need an America that represents the failed policies of San Francisco or the failed policies of Minneapolis,” he said. “We do not need to see poop on the street and cities burning down. That is not a prescription for America to work its way back.”
DeSantis stated that in 2020 through 2021, “you were five times more likely to move from Minnesota to Florida than vice versa, and that’s a result of people fleeing those failed policies.”
“Why would we want that for the United States of America? Where are people going to flee to?” he asked. “We can’t have everybody live in the state of Florida, I can tell you that.”
Posting on X, DeSantis dubbed the ticket “Make America Burn Again” and said that the two represented the “most left-wing ticket in American history.”
In 2021, Minnesotans were roughly five times more likely to move to Florida than vice versa.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 6, 2024
They were fleeing a state that, under Gov. Tim Walz, turned its back on law and order, increased taxes, and imposed unscientific coronavirus restrictions, harming children and destroying…
- By Ezra Levant
