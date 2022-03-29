DeSantis fires back at celebrities

Yaakov Pollak

By Dakota Christensen PETITION: Stop Critical Race Theory Bill 67, the Racial Equity in the Education System Act recently passed its second reading in Ontario's legislature. The bill will inject Critical Race Theory into every sector of Ontario's education system. Please sign this petition to stop Critical Race Theory from infecting this country. 10,635 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of the state’s anti-grooming legislation, or HB 1157, which bans classroom discussions of so-called gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade, the governor addressed the bill’s woke detractors — stating that he would wear their disapproval like a “badge of honor.”

Addressing Hollywood celebrities and woke activists who oppose the bill, of which one is one of Florida’s largest corporations — Disney — is a part, the governor said that he would never fold to criticism and continue to defend parents’ rights.

“Someone told me that there’s even people in Hollywood that are opposed to providing protections for parents and enforcing parents rights,” the Republican governor said. “The one thing I’ll say about that is, if the people who held up degenerates like Harvey Weinstein as exemplars and as heroes and all that, if those are the types of people opposing us on parents rights, I wear that like a badge of honour.”

WATCH:

DeSantis absolutely drops the hammer on Hollywood for their criticisms of Florida at the Oscars last night:



"If the people who held up degenerates like Harvey Weinstein as heroes are opposing us on parents right, I wear that like a badge of honor." pic.twitter.com/8XhiyckHuT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2022

“I don’t care what corporate media outlets say, I don’t care what Hollywood says, I don’t care what big corporations say,” DeSantis added. “Here I stand. I’m not backing down.”

WATCH:

Gov. DeSantis says that Florida will not compromise on the rights of parents:



"I don't care what corporate media outlets say, I don't care what Hollywood says, I don't care what big corporations say. Here I stand. I'm not backing down." pic.twitter.com/LD5hnQOkUZ — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) March 28, 2022

DeSantis’ remarks come following the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night, in which three celebrity comediennes expressed their vocal opposition to the Florida legislation. One of the three co-hosts, Wanda Sykes, sniped at Florida parents by saying, “Well, we’re going to have a great night tonight. And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.”

She was joined by Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, who chanted “gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay” to the support and applause of the Hollywood audience.

During the event, Zero Dark Thirty actress Jessica Chastain used her platform to speak out against the “discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us,” and general “violence and hate crimes perpetuated on innocent civilians all over the world.”

As detailed by Rebel News, the law prohibits teachers in kindergarten through third grade from indoctrinating children as young as five to gender ideology. The bill also requires schools to notify parents if there are any changes in their child’s physical, emotional, or mental wellbeing, and provide parents with the legal recourse to take action against the school if they believe it has violated any of those agreements.

The bill came into being as numerous reports of gender ideology indoctrination in public schools by teachers surfaced on social media, most notably by Abigail Shrier, who detailed cases in California where teachers had established a “Gender, Sexuality Alliance” (formerly Gay Straight Alliance) club to coerce school children into adopting transgender and so-called “non-binary” identities without informing their parents.

The pervasiveness of gender ideology (i.e. Queer Theory), which is a subset of Critical Theory, has been documented in detail by the popular Twitter account “Libs of TikTok,” which has showcased hundreds of public school teachers and preschool teachers across the country who inject gender identity and sexual orientation into their classrooms.