DeSantis invites mandate-refusing police officers to work in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is inviting out-of-state police officers to migrate to the Sunshine State as hundreds of lawmen stand to lose their jobs across the country as a result of refusing the vaccine mandates imposed upon them in Democrat-run states.

Speaking to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, DeSantis said that he hopes to sign legislation that could help bring affected officers to the state of Florida.

“In Florida, not only are we going to want to protect the law enforcement, and all the jobs, we’re actually actively working to recruit out-of-state law enforcement because we do have needs in our police and our sheriffs’ departments,” DeSantis said. “So, in the next legislative session, I’m going to hopefully sign legislation that gives a $5,000 bonus to any out-of-state law enforcement that relocates in Florida. So, NYPD, Minneapolis, Seattle — if you’re not being treated well, we’ll treat you better here. You can fill important needs for us, and we’ll compensate you as a result.”

DeSantis condemned President Biden’s efforts to mandate vaccines and referred to them as “unconstitutional.” The popular Florida governor promised to fight for the jobs of every Floridian.

“What Biden’s doing is unconstitutional; he does not have the authority to do this, but what it will do on a practical level — in addition to being unconstitutional, in addition to taking away people’s personal choices — is it will wreak havoc in the economy because even if a small percentage of these folks end up losing their jobs or voluntarily walking away, you’re gonna have huge disruptions in medical, in logistics, in law enforcement,” DeSantis stated.

“And so in Florida, our policy is very clear: we’re gonna have a special session and we’re gonna say, nobody should lose their job based off these injections,” he added. “It’s a choice you can make, but we want to make sure we’re protecting your jobs and your livelihoods.”

The governor’s office sent a statement to Rebel News to deliver DeSantis’ message to the people of Florida to state that “your right to earn a living should not be contingent on COVID shots.”

The statement read:

Florida will litigate AND legislate to protect Floridians’ rights to earn a living and provide for their families: Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody have announced aggressive legal challenges to federal mandates and plans to challenge Biden’s OSHA rule, which is unconstitutional.

In addition to planned legal challenges to Biden’s job-killing mandates, Governor DeSantis today announced a special legislative session to strengthen protections for Floridians’ medical freedom. The special session will strengthen protections for Florida workers and families by: Strengthening protections for employees facing unfair, discriminatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Providing greater protections to parents of public-school students. Florida law protects parents’ freedom to manage the healthcare decisions of their children, including the decision to wear a mask to school or not. However, several school districts continue to violate state law. Additional protections are needed to hold violative districts accountable.

We need to enshrine in law the protections we think are important for Floridians, so even if Biden were to back down, we still believe these protections would be warranted. According to the evidence, vaccine passports and mandates do not stop the spread of COVID, because vaccinated people can get infected and transmit the virus. These mandates aren’t about health or science, they’re about control.

In Florida, we rejected mandates. COVID infections have fallen more than 95% since the peak of the summer surge a few weeks ago.

Now Florida has one of the lowest COVID rates in the country – WITHOUT mask mandates, vaccine passports, school closures, lockdowns, and other unscientific restrictions.

Florida’s experience shows that you don’t need heavy handed mandates and government control – you need to ensure people have access to early treatment. We saved thousands of lives in Florida by opening 25 monoclonal antibody treatment sites around the state.

Last week the Florida governor proposed that shipping and logistics companies make the move to Florida to take advantage of its ports, which are not bogged down by the same issues causing supply chain delays in Democrat-run states like California.

“We’re here. We have capacity,” DeSantis said while visiting the JAXPORT facility.