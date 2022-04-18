DeSantis' press secretary puts critics of Florida's academic standards in their place
The Florida Department of Education announced following a review that 41% of proposed textbooks intended for teaching math during the 2022-2023 school year failed to meet the state academic standards due to their inclusion of Critical Race Theory.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Press Secretary, Christina Pushaw, has had it with critics of the state’s decision to reject dozens of math textbooks that carried Critical Race Theory lessons within their pages.
Pushaw suggested that those outraged over the decision to nix the CRT math books need a “reality check,” and pointed out examples of homework assignments that used the woke ideology to ostensibly teach students math.
“This is math homework from a public school district in Missouri,” wrote Pushaw, who attached a photograph of math questions that referred to prostitution, pimping, and rape.
“How does this help kids learn algebra, exactly? No wonder China is winning…” she wrote.
This is math homework from a public school district in Missouri. How does this help kids learn algebra, exactly? No wonder China is winning…— Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 17, 2022
(Photo from @CMartinForMO) pic.twitter.com/gKF7Fe9QTr
Critics of the decision accused DeSantis of “hysteria,” and denied that the books were trying to indoctrinate children with the progressive ideology. Among them was Florida State Rep. Carlos Smith, a Democrat, who accused DeSantis of corruption.
#DeSantis is hysterically pulling math books outta FL schools claiming they “indoctrinate” kids with CRT. 🤣— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) April 16, 2022
This isn’t just crazy right-wing pandering— next they’ll spend MILLIONS of tax dollars forcing schools to buy math books from GOP campaign donors.https://t.co/IpamboNgW4
As detailed by the Daily Wire, Pushaw’s example of the inclusion of CRT in math went viral in February after the Lincoln County School District in Missouri distributed a worksheet that included a number of unusual math problems, which included details about Nobel Laureate Poet Maya Angelou.
The school district later apologized to concerned parents, assuring them that the content did not align with the school district’s mission. A statement from the school district suggested that the assignment originated from a website that allows teachers to produce and share their own educational resources.
“So instead of having a hissy fit because @GovRonDeSantis banned CRT math textbooks, ask yourself why CRT is being injected in math instruction to begin with?” Pushaw tweeted.
“I promise you, in China kids aren’t learning about pimping in math class,” she added.
So instead of having a hissy fit because @GovRonDeSantis banned CRT math textbooks, ask yourself why CRT is being injected in math instruction to begin with? I promise you, in China kids aren’t learning about pimping in math class.— Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 17, 2022
As Rebel News reported in early 2021, a Bill Gates-backed organization has called A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction, which is aimed at students in 6th to 8th grade, aims to develop an “anti-racist math practice.”
As detailed by the report, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-backed effort claims that white supremacy is present in math classrooms, and produced a toolkit to provide an on-ramp for teachers to promote Critical Race Theory in the classroom through math instruction.
- By Rebel News
