DeSantis slams Harris as she launches presidential bid following Biden's exit
'Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive coverup to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging the duties of the office,' the Florida governor said.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis blasted Vice President Kamala Harris this week as she began her presidential campaign, following President Joe Biden's decision to not seek re-election.
“Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive coverup to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging the duties of the office,” DeSantis wrote on X. “She also was the the border czar during the worst border crisis in American history. Democrats are just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.”
Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive coverup to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging the duties of the office.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 21, 2024
She also was the the border czar during the worst border crisis in American history.
Democrats are just rearranging the deck chairs…
The 81-year-old president, who has been absent from the public eye for several days, declared on Sunday that he was terminating his campaign, stating it was in his party's best interest for him to step aside.
“After pushing Biden out, it was predictable that corporate media would provide hundreds of millions of dollars worth of glowing coverage to his replacement,” DeSantis added. “They are trying to do that with Kamala but it won’t work — she is too vacuous, too liberal and too unaccomplished for the voters to buy the manufactured narrative.”
After pushing Biden out, it was predictable that corporate media would provide hundreds of millions of dollars worth of glowing coverage to his replacement.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 22, 2024
They are trying to do that with Kamala but it won’t work — she is too vacuous, too liberal and too unaccomplished for the…
Biden phoned into Harris' campaign on Monday, his speech unclear as he declared his intentions to actively campaign for Harris, insisting he was far from stepping back.
Following Biden's announcement that he would not seek re-election, numerous Republicans have demanded his resignation, citing his significant cognitive decline that adversely affected his poll ratings after his recent debate with former President Donald Trump.
- By Ezra Levant
ARE YOU A TRUMPAMANIAC?!
Show your solidarity with former President Trump and get your Trump swag at the Rebel News store!ARE YOU A TRUMPAMANIAC?!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.