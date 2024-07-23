DeSantis slams Harris as she launches presidential bid following Biden's exit

“After pushing Biden out, it was predictable that corporate media would provide hundreds of millions of dollars worth of glowing coverage to his replacement,” DeSantis added. “They are trying to do that with Kamala but it won’t work — she is too vacuous, too liberal and too unaccomplished for the voters to buy the manufactured narrative.”

Biden phoned into Harris' campaign on Monday, his speech unclear as he declared his intentions to actively campaign for Harris, insisting he was far from stepping back.