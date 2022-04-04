DeSantis vs. Disney: The battle for parental rights
In this clip from April Fool's Day, Alexa Lavoie and Ian Miles Cheong look at the joke that's become reality: Disney's battle with the state of Florida.
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Alexa Lavoie and Ian Miles Cheong examined the ongoing feud between Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, and Disney, the most influential company in the state.
DeSantis has signed legislation restricting the teaching of gender theory to young students in Florida, while Disney has sided with left-wing activists who falsely claim the state is trying to ban the word "gay".
- By Rebel News
