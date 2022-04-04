DeSantis vs. Disney: The battle for parental rights

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Alexa Lavoie and Ian Miles Cheong examined the ongoing feud between Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, and Disney, the most influential company in the state.

DeSantis has signed legislation restricting the teaching of gender theory to young students in Florida, while Disney has sided with left-wing activists who falsely claim the state is trying to ban the word "gay".

