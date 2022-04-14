'Despicably hypocritical': Does anyone actually trust the Liberals' talk on climate action?

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Nat Biase discussed the current state of federal politics in Canada and gave their thoughts on a recent statement from Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on "the green transition."

"I think that, you know, if I can be a little bit emotional for a minute — I think that Canadians maybe don't fully appreciate that the green transition is also a huge economic opportunity," said Freeland. "We are accustomed to thinking about climate action as an existential challenge for the planet. And it is, it absolutely is. And we have a moral imperative to act for the next generation. But speaking as Canada's Finance Minister, it's also a real economic opportunity."

Commenting on this, David said:

And again, "do as I say, not as I do" — Natasha, I believe our colleague Sheila Gunn Reid did an access to information search, and I hope I got my numbers right, I know I have one number definitely right — but I think it was 47 vehicles are part of the Liberal cabinet and of those vehicles, folks, guess how many are green? One. ...if she believes that the green economy — what did she say, is some kind of a transition that is positive? Then why aren't all those vehicles green-plated?

Responding, Natasha said:

Yeah, I agree, and what I really want to know is — are people really buying this crap? Like do people actually trust when the Liberal government speaks about their passion for climate activism?

