Despite Trudeau's claims, carbon tax will cost Canadians hundreds

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayer Federation, joined us to speak on Justin Trudeau's carbon tax on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

While Trudeau claims that the carbon tax will save Canadians money, the parliamentary budget officer, the government's own independent watchdog, shows that the opposite is true. The carbon tax will cost the average household $300-$670 just this year, even with rebates.

Terrazzano also remarked on the federal government's failure to lower the price at the pump by following the example of many countries around the world and cutting gas taxes.

'And come on, it's not like this government doesn't know that it could immediately provide relief by cutting its big tax bill at the pumps... so you have these other countries who are doing the right thing, cutting taxes, all while Ottawa continues to stick us with higher taxes.'