Detective Helen Grus FIGHTS discreditable conduct charges over COVID vaccine probe

Ottawa Police Service Detective Constable Helen Grus is at the center of a legal battle highlighting the intersection of policing, public health, and politics in the post-COVID era.

Have police, lawyers, CBC and public health colluded to quell an investigation into the possible connection between COVID vaccines and SIDS?



Watch the report and decide for yourself:https://t.co/9GmZCKODWW pic.twitter.com/twbElvShHk — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) April 28, 2023

Grus faces charges of discreditable conduct for accessing a police records management system (RMS) to investigate a potential link between infant deaths and the COVID-19 vaccine. As part of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA unit), her team was responsible for thoroughly investigating sudden or unusual infant deaths.

OPS Constable Helen Grus’ discreditable conduct hearing continues today with prosecution submissions during the first half of the day. The hearing so far spans nearly 30 days with defence submissions this afternoon and into tomorrow



All for the crime of probing a string of… pic.twitter.com/GJ88zBV3XL — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 8, 2025

In light of the disturbing nature of some of these infant deaths — where babies were reportedly dying in their mothers' arms, an exceptionally rare and alarming occurrence – Grus uncovered that several investigations had been prematurely closed without proper evidence gathering or thorough case analysis.

The controversy began when this private, internal investigation was leaked to the CBC. Once public, Grus was shut down by her superiors and faced intense scrutiny. The leak undermined her credibility and tarnished the police service’s reputation, which is now being used against her by the prosecution.

Ottawa detective conducts alleged ‘unauthorized’ probe into the COVID-19 vaccination status of mothers whose babies died suddenly, superiors launch a vendetta against her after media leak.



FULL REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/lm86y9nqlx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 1, 2023

Most unjustly, when Grus requested an investigation into the leak, her superiors dismissed her concerns, further isolating her and reinforcing the notion that political considerations may have played a role in stifling her inquiry.

With Grus having a professional responsibility as a detective to identify any potential correlations or causal links between these deaths and a brand new, novel pharmaceutical product with troubling clinical trial data, the defence argues that she was well within her purview to probe this issue.

However, Grus faced immediate pushback from her superiors, who reportedly prohibited her from even so much as discussing these ‘vaccines’ at work.

For the last two years, Grus has been involved in disciplinary hearings, with nearly 30 days of proceedings to date. The prosecution's argument centers on the claim that Grus did not seek proper supervisory approval before accessing the police database, which they argue constitutes discreditable conduct. However, many within the policing community view this accusation as a glaring misstep. As retired police officer, Rob Stocki tells Rebel News law enforcement officers are routinely expected to exercise discretion and initiative in their duties.

“The prosecution is making an argument that because she did not seek supervisory approval to get the authorization to access that information that she is guilty of discreditable conduct,” reiterates Stocki.

“Any police officer who’s watching this would know that’s absolute nonsense. It is logical that you would consult a supervisor if you got to appoint in your investigation – you saw that you had some substance – and you realize if this investigation is going to continue, you need resources, you need people, you need money, you need time. That’s when you would get a supervisor involved,” he explains, stating that this is a “bogus, circus prosecution.”

It is common practice for officers to begin investigations independently, consulting supervisors only when substantial evidence or resources are required to move forward. He says that Grus, by all accounts, did just that — conducting her investigation with diligence and in private.

Thus far, Stocki says that the prosecution’s strategy appears to be a broad attempt to discredit Grus by throwing multiple accusations at her, hoping that one would stick. The defence, however, has been clear: Grus was merely fulfilling her responsibilities as an investigator and this is about her discretion, not her conduct. They argue that there is no explicit policy that prohibits such actions, and accessing RMS was legitimate in the context of her inquiry.

This case raises important questions about the role of law enforcement in public health investigations, particularly in the COVID-era where political influence and media sensationalism shaped public discourse. Many believe that the prosecution of Detective Constable Grus is less about upholding the integrity of the police force and more about sending a message to other officers: do not investigate COVID-19-related issues or else.

The legal and financial burdens Gross has faced — Stocki says costing her upwards of $400,000 in legal fees and related expenses — demonstrate the high personal cost of standing up for what one believes to be right.

As the hearing is set to conclude this week, all eyes are on tribunal officer Chris Renwicks’ final judgment. Many believe that for justice to prevail, it must side with those like Helen Grus, who dare to question, investigate, and stand for the truth, regardless of the cost.

