Detective who tried to save babies’ lives finds herself on trial instead

The near final days of the disciplinary tribunal for Constable Helen Grus were heard this week at the Huntmar Police Station in Kanata, Ontario. Grus was formerly part of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) unit, which is mandated to thoroughly investigate all instances of death in children under the age of five.

Grus, a dedicated officer with a previous exemplary record, is accused of discreditable conduct after accessing Ottawa Police's digital records management system (RMS) to probe a troubling pattern of increased infant deaths.

These deaths coincided with the court-ordered release of Pfizer’s clinical trial data which showed troubling pregnancy outcomes. Grus had reasonable concerns about the surge in sudden and suspicious infant fatalities in the months that followed the rollout of the novel, modified RNA COVID-19 injections, which led her to seek more information.

Between May 2021 and January 2022, five to six infants died under unusual circumstances that aligned with adverse events listed in Pfizer’s clinical trial data, including myocarditis, metabolic disorders, and stillbirths. Two cases were closed without completing the required medical forms, while another lacked autopsy details.

Repeated throughout the defence’s final submissions, it is relayed that Grus recognized that she was not a medical expert and sought to gather further details to compile a report and decide if an investigation was warranted.

As her defence lawyer, Bath Sheba van den Berg, stated, Grus acted out of a duty to protect the public and preserve life. The prosecution, Jennifer Barrow, argued that Grus overstepped her authority, claiming she initiated an unauthorized investigation by accessing RMS records and interfering with an infant death investigation by contacting the father of one deceased child.

Van den Berg argues that there is no such thing as "unauthorized access" in this context, emphasizing that probing the RMS is standard police procedure. This view is supported by retired police officer Rob Stocki, who echoes the sentiment that such actions are routine and necessary for effective law enforcement.

The charges against Grus include initiating an unauthorized investigation, newly submitted note-taking discrepancies, and interfering with another detective's investigation. But the defence maintains that none of these actions clearly violated any specific police policies or regulations and that Grus was simply doing her job by investigating a potential public safety concern.

While the prosecution claims Grus discredited the force, the defence argues her actions were based on legitimate concerns over missing medical data and possible vaccine side effects, as outlined in Pfizer’s own clinical trial results. Grus never claimed the vaccine caused the deaths, but merely raised the need for further investigation.

To this day, Pfizer’s product monograph clearly states that there is no available data on the use of their vaccine during pregnancy or breastfeeding, warning that potential risks to infants cannot be ruled out.

In addition to the charges, Grus is suing the CBC for $875,000, accusing the state broadcaster of publishing false and malicious statements about her case. The information about Grus’ investigation was leaked to CBC journalist Shaamini Yogaretnam, but no investigation has been launched into who disclosed internal police matters or why they weren’t disciplined.

The final hearing, delayed due to technical issues, will resume virtually on January 14. However, it may take weeks or even months for trial officer, Retired Superintendent Chris Renwick to deliver his verdict.