Digitial infiltration of the West runs deep: Sam Cooper

Chinese social media apps are “tools of monitoring” that are “weaponized against communities in China” and diasporas in North America, investigative journalist Sam Cooper warned on The Ezra Levant Show.

Rebel News
  |   February 14, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Under President Xi Jinping, China has taken a much more aggressive and assertive role in international affairs. Part of this new approach has seen Chinese technology and apps flood into Western markets, with Chinese state-owned companies now controlling widely popular social media apps.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent investigative journalist Sam Cooper joined the show, where he discussed his research into China's efforts to use this technology to infiltrate and subvert Western nations.

“Essentially, what high-level Western intelligence believes is that there's no other way to put it: these are tools of mind control in China,” Sam told Ezra.

“They're tools of monitoring, and they're weaponized against communities in China and by extension, as I say, the diasporas in North America. WeChat, TikTok, they're used against people as a Chinese state tool.”

Ezra explained how he's “nervous” about all sorts of Chinese technology, knowing that any device made in China — like DJI drones, for example — likely has backdoor access for Chinese state officials, something that was once considered to be conspiratorial thinking but is now all too real.

“At the highest levels, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda entities have full control and full visibility on all content,” elaborated Sam.

“Can they see every text message you sent your mom or that you bought eggs in the morning? No, they don't care about that. But it's an ecosystem that you live in, and when it's important, it can be weaponized.”

