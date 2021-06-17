“Discrimination & bigotry”: Adam Soos on why police are targeting pastors

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jets off to mingle with other world leaders at a G7 summit, and while the NHL gets special exemptions, pastors in Alberta are being thrown in jail.

The most recent pastor put behind bars, for a second time, in fact, was Pastor Tim Stephens of Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary.

Rebel News reporter Adam Soos was at Pastor Tim's home when officers from the Calgary Police Service showed up to, yet again, putting the pastor in the back of a police cruiser as his wife and kids looked on. Much like Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church near Edmonton, Pastor Tim is not willing to forsake his conscience and will remain behind bars until a future bail hearing.

Adam Soos joined Ezra on yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show where he speculated just why it is that Calgary police have been so forceful when it comes to pastors in the province:

It's come to the point now where the only possible solution or answer to that question is discrimination and bigotry. Other groups are violating the terms or conditions in much more egregious ways, but authorities are looking the other way. Other religious groups, there's complaints being filed against them — but police won't even investigate. We went out and checked out some of these other gatherings. Police say that there's no violations taking place, [Alberta Health Services] say the same thing — it's simply not true. This is targeted discrimination.

