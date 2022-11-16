Discussing medical kidnapping and Amish oppression with Ezra Levant and Jeremy Loffredo

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News' USA reporter Jeremy Loffredo joined Ezra to discuss the alarming cases of government overreach that he has been reporting on south of the border.

From the SWAT-style raid of a peaceful, Amish organic farmer to a hospital in Kansas City essentially kidnapping a young girl, Jeremy has been busy shining a light on injustices that the mainstream media will not report on.

Speaking to Jeremy, Ezra said, "You have helped a farmer, and I think it's Pennsylvania right, who's Amish. Now it wasn't the vaccine issue or a pandemic issue. He just wanted to have sort of traditional old-style farming methods without FDA oversight or injections or whatever."

"He wanted to serve raw milk for example. And that's not everyone's taste. But the government came down on him like a ton of bricks," Ezra added.

Speaking about the Amish farmer, Jeremy said, "It's a very tight-knit, remote Amish community in central Pennsylvania, and he's been processing his own beef organically on his pastures. And because he's not adhering to the federal regulatory requirements, armed marshal services, the federal marshals, raided his farm and they told him he must start going to the USDA suppliers and the government middlemen instead of doing everything himself."

