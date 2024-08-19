DNC kicks off in Chicago, Harris set to accept nomination

The threat of protests looms as the Democratic Party rallies behind Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya
The Democratic National Convention (DNC) opens Monday in Chicago, marking a pivotal moment for the party as it prepares to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris for president. The four-day event at the United Center comes in the wake of President Joe Biden's unexpected withdrawal from the race last month.

Harris, alongside her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is scheduled to accept the nomination on Thursday. The convention aims to showcase the Biden-Harris administration's achievements and outline the party's vision for the future, Fox News reports.

"Our convention is an opportunity to bring the story of our party to the American people," said Convention Chair Minyon Moore. "Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for the American people and America's future — Donald Trump is only fighting for himself."

The event's program features prominent Democratic figures, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. President Biden is set to address the convention on Monday night, focusing on his administration's accomplishments.

However, the convention faces potential challenges from planned protests outside the venue. Demonstrators opposing the administration's support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas are expected to gather, raising concerns about potential disruptions.

The DNC has structured the convention around nightly themes, including "For the People" and "A Fight for Our Freedoms," attempting to present a unified front and energize the party base.

