DNC staff on Kamala Harris: 'she's weirdly unpopular,' and 'people call her ditzy'
A staffer within the Democratic National Committee who role involves donations and expenditures described how fundraising is driven by listening to potential donors discuss their expectations from the party or campaign, and then responding by telling them precisely 'what they want to hear.'
In a video released by James O’Keefe on Tuesday afternoon, Joyce DeCerce, a compliance manager at the Democratic National Committee, was captured on hidden camera expressing skepticism about Vice President Kamala Harris's electability in the 2024 presidential race.
According to DeCerce, Harris is "weirdly unpopular" and lacks significant "accomplishments," despite her three-year tenure as vice president under President Joe Biden.
DeCerce, whose role involves tracking and reporting the Democratic National Committee's donations and expenditures, described how fundraising is driven by listening to potential donors discuss their expectations from the party or campaign, and then responding by telling them precisely "what they want to hear."
"You just put on a little performance, a show for them, right?" he said, stating that many withheld donations if they thought the campaign was struggling.
He claimed that many of the attacks against Harris were just "racist, sexist, bullsh*t," adding that people called Harris "ditzy."
O’Keefe recalled a previous video with Charlie Kraiger, cybersecurity policy analyst at the Executive Office of the President for Foreign Affairs, who expressed concerns in January about Harris negatively impacting the Biden re-election effort.
On a concealed camera, Kraiger commented that Harris was "not popular," and noted, "but you can’t remove the first black lady to be vice president from the goddamn presidential ticket … She can’t keep black staff. They quit on her en masse."
BREAKING: DNC Manager: ‘I Don’t Think Kamala Harris Would Win;' Admits to Making Empty Promises to Donors— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 30, 2024
“I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year,” reveals Joyce DeCerce (@JoyceDecerce) (he/him), Compliance Manager for the Democratic National Committee (@DNC) and Kamala… pic.twitter.com/p2jCmwbEPu
- By Ezra Levant
UNBURDEN YOURSELF FROM KAMALA HARRIS!
Let's unburden America from what has been: Kamala Harris!BUY NOW!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.