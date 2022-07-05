Do Canadians still celebrate Canada Day? Let’s find out!

E-transfer (Canada):

In recent years, there has been a growing movement calling for the cancellation of Canada Day. Some also argue that Canadian citizens should not be proud of their country due to various issues in the past or present.

Others, often conservatives, might also argue that the government is stripping Canadians of their rights.

But what do people actually think of Canada Day, our national holiday that was once known as Dominion Day, and do they still celebrate it despite the seemingly growing anti-Canada movement?

“Yes, I believe it is important to celebrate our country’s national holiday,” was the answer of most individuals interviewed responded with.

In Winnipeg, the company that oversees a popular spot for Canada Day festivities recently renamed the day to “New Day,” pandering to the woke left’s pressure.

Indeed, there has recently been an enormous amount of effort by left-wing protesters to rename the national holiday in order to avoid offending certain people.

But in Ottawa this past weekend, we were not able to find anyone that believed people should stop celebrating the country’s national holiday or that were pushing for it to be renamed.

One interviewee stated that he prefers to not comment on the decision from Winnipeg, since it is a different city, therefore possibly a different culture, and that he might not understand the story fully.

To view what exactly residents and tourists in Ottawa had to say about the issue, make sure to watch the video above.

