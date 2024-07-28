Do Canadians want more or less immigration?

Rebel News took to The Beaches area of Toronto to find out if the average Canadian is aware of the country’s massive immigration influx, and whether or not they think it’s too much.

  • By Sarah Stock
  • July 28, 2024
  • News Analysis

Canada is currently receiving 500,000 new immigrants annually, with 20% of the country’s population now consisting of permanent residents.

Despite 60% of Canadians polled saying that the country is admitting too many immigrants, the government is on track to admit another half a million immigrants a year in both 2024 and 2025.

These immigration numbers don’t account for the over one million international students staying in the country on foreign visas, or the estimated half a million foreigners currently living in Canada illegally.

Many have argued that mass immigration in Canada has negatively affected the healthcare system, housing market, job market, and in some ways, the culture.

Some Canadians have even taken their concerns about the high levels of immigration to the streets in protest.

Rebel News took to The Beaches neighbourhood of Toronto to find out if the average Canadian is aware of the country’s massive immigration influx, and whether or not they would like to see the numbers lowered.

