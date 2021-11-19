Do Conservative MPs support Erin O'Toole?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at how Erin O'Toole should have actually campaigned as a conservative.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“See, the thing is, in our system, you win by having the most MPs. “So promising to throw out any MPs who aren’t completely obedient to him, I’m sure it’s scary to work for such a man — especially when he says you must absolutely support his policy about-faces, or be fired. “I mean seriously, imagine being a cowardly Alberta Conservative MP and agreeing to simply parrot his pro-carbon tax line, and just swallowing that. “You’ve opposed it for a generation, you ran and won on that platform under Stephen Harper; Erin O’Toole himself did too and supported Harper, but now he thinks in some weird 3-D chess move that’s going to win it for him. “But when he put it to the party, and they voted against the carbon tax, he simply said he didn’t care.”

