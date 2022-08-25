Dominic Maurais on Quebec's upcoming election

Elections are fast approaching and on October 3 Quebecers will have to vote for the government they want in power.

The stakes are high for Quebec as the system seems to be collapsing. Mr. Legault has been extremely quiet for some time, even not attending the exchange of ideas at an event created for youth by the New World Institute.

At the launch of the Quebec Conservative Party's election campaign, I had the chance to interview Dominic Maurais, host of the Maurais Live show on the radio station CHOI Radio X. Since he has a lot to say about politics, he shares with us his opinions on the upcoming elections.

Canada Quebec news Quebec Elections
