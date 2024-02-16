Donald Trump has a higher approval rating in Canada than Justin Trudeau

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how the result of the 2024 US presidential election will impact Justin Trudeau's fate as Canada's leader.

He also discussed how according to a number of different recent polls, former US President Donald Trump has a higher approval rating than Justin Trudeau in Canada.

Additionally, Editor at Large at RealClearInvestigations Benjamin Weingarten joined the show to offer insight into the current US political climate amidst increasing scrutiny on Joe Biden's cognitive state.

The sway of the next U.S. presidential election will determine Trudeau's fate as Canada's leader



As stated by Ezra, "Trump's approval rating in Canada is 33% whereas Justin Trudeau in the latest polls — and you choose it, whether it's Nanos or David Coletto's Abacus — he's at about 23%."

"Donald Trump is more popular, or has more approval, in Canada, Leftwingistan, than Justin Trudeau himself."

Speaking about President Biden's cognitive decline, Mr. Weingarten said, "I think it's remarkable this Special Counsel report investigation into Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents — both as a senator and as vice president — and that has spurred this question of Joe Biden's obvious declining faculties which you didn't need a federal prosecutor to tell the American people what they can see with their own eyes."

"What's amazing in that report is that it notes Joe Biden lacked 'recall' and essentially had faulty faculties dating back to 2017. So this is someone who's been in decline for for a very long time," added Mr. Weingarten.

Speaking about whether or not Biden will be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, Mr. Weingarten said, "I've long been on the record as saying I believe they will jettison Joe, and I think everything we've seen in recent days suggest that is the case. But there are very smart analysts who argue the complete opposite of this, and that Joe Biden is the man they're going to drag to the finish line."

