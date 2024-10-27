Donald Trump isn't a 'threat to democracy,' the Democrats are

JOIN Subscription Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.

A key Democratic Party plank in this election is all about protecting and preserving democracy. This is ironic, given the Biden administration has proven itself to be the biggest threat to democracy, and the Dems are just getting started, folks.

Should Harris become president, expect the U.S. Supreme Court to get stacked with Democratic-friendly judges, and expect the elimination of the filibuster. These people don't love democracy, they despise it.

Yet if the polls are accurate, it would appear that this election might end up being a proverbial photo finish, especially when it comes to the crucial swing states of Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, and of course, Pennsylvania.

But that's the big question, isn't it? Are the polls indeed accurate?

For what it's worth, my gut feeling is that if there are no shenanigans when it comes to counting the ballots on election day, and that's a big if when it comes to certain electoral districts, then the 2024 election might very well be a replay of what happened in 1980.

Just prior to election day in 1980, major polls suggested that the Democrats, under President Jimmy Carter, had a slight edge over Republican challenger Ronald Reagan. Alas, 1980 turned out to be a landslide for Reagan. Reagan captured 489 electoral votes to Carter's 49 electoral

votes.

Could we see the same outcome come November 5th? Have the pollsters got it completely wrong again?