Donald Trump Jr urges republicans to support Loeffler, Purdue in GA

Donald Trump Jr. has called on Trump’s supporters to vote in the Georgia Senate runoff on January 5 following a remarkable amount of pessimistic takes on social media urging conservatives to stay home in the face of irregularities and concerns over fraud pertaining to the US presidential election.

Trump Jr.’s notable call to action establishes the position of Trump and his closest allies with regard to the upcoming Georgia election, invalidating claims that Trump intended to “punish” Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue for not showing enough support for him. Despite being dated for January 5, the runoff election is well underway with absentee ballots already sent out last week.

The Republican Senators have repeatedly called on the Georgia state government to produce a recount of the ballots with signature verification, where Joe Biden current leads by a thin margin.

Some members of the right have called on other conservatives to sit out the election as a means of punishing the Loeffler, Perdue, and the Republican Party as a whole, alleging that they did not sufficiently support President Trump’s bid for re-election. Trump Jr.’s call makes clear that this is not what Trump wants.

“I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate,” Trump Jr. wrote. “That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.”

“Dumb Republicans: Lose GA to fraud and two Republican Senators get caught in a runoff,” wrote right-wing activist Ali Akbar. “Same Dumb Republicans: No special session to address Nov or Jan election. Result will magically be different? You are setting up voters for a BIGGER fall.”

As Breitbart notes, “But Trump, Jr. speaking out on Monday morning with a clarion call to his father’s supporters in Georgia seems to put to bed this notion that Trump supporters might stay home in Georgia’s Senate runoffs. The president’s eldest son, sources familiar with the matter said, intends to be aggressive in his support for Loeffler and Perdue in the runoff elections.”

Despite false claims that Republicans were not backing Trump, Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer has made clear that Republicans in the state intend to keep fighting for the President.

“We as [Georgia Republicans] will never give up the fight to make sure every lawful vote is counted and every unlawful vote rejected,” wrote Shafer.

Kelly Loeffler had previously come under fire from both Republicans and Democrats after she dumped over $18 million in stocks following a private COVID-19 briefing at the White House in January.